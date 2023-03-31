Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.08.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.