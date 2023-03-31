Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $374,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.4 %

RSG stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

