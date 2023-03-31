Resource Consulting Group Inc. Sells 7,716 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.