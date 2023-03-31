Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 5,320 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $136.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -231.57%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

