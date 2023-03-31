Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 90,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Insperity Stock Performance

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.