Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,204 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $81.77 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,045,978 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.