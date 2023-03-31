Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of OSG opened at $3.81 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $299.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares in the company, valued at $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares in the company, valued at $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

