Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $96,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $425.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.78 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

