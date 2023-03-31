Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 926,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QIPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.60. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

