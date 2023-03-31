Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Startek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Startek

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.