Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

