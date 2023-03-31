Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of SBSW opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

