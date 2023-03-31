Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,259 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 317,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $358.53 million, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,897.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

