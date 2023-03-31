Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,351,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 101.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after purchasing an additional 595,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

