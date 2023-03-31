Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $125,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,451 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

