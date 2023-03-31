Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $213,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

