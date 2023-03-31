Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $234,000 Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The business had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.