Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $90,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,033 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FutureFuel by 21,108.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FutureFuel by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $315.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

