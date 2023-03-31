Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $92,000 in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 752,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.87. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

