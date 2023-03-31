Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $162,000 Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.43. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BWS Financial started coverage on Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

