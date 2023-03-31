Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $173,000 Investment in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONR stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FONR. StockNews.com began coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

