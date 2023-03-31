Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

