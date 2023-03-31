Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Limbach by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

