Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.74. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

