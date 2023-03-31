Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 804.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 210,945 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 230.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASX. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.96.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

