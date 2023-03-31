Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

About Medallion Financial

