Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

BIIB stock opened at $275.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

