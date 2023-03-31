Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,052,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,652,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 994,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Up 0.2 %

Wipro stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Wipro Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.