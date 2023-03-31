Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,170 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $2,331,736 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.