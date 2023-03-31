Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,539 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

