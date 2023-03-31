Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 371 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $669.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $655.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.26. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

