Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 486 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

SJM opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

