Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 549 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

