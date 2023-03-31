Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 55,320 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LG Display were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LG Display by 42.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE LPL opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.44. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

