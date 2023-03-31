Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,060 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after buying an additional 1,067,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

