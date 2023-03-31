Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 643 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $61.65 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

