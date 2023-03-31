Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,458 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

