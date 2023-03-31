Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,679 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Featured Articles

