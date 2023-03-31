Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $220,000 Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of IHG opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.