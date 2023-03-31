Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acacia Research by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 307,071 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.88 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

