Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,713 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

