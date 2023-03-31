Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $257.20 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.81 and its 200 day moving average is $279.88.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

