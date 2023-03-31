Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 234,975 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

