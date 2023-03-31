Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

