Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $187.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.