Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI opened at $47.68 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.