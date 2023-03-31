Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 761.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,648 shares of company stock worth $38,694,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

