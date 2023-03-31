Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $225.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

