Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 733 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 369.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 368,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $25.36 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

