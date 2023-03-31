Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

